|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Monday, June 12, 2017
|
|
Everything we know about the next Xbox, called Xbox One X
|
The new Xbox, previously codenamed Project Scorpio, was officially revealed today at Microsoft's Xbox conference in Los Angeles. Though we've already known some of the specs and power of the console, we now know what everyone with a wallet wants to know: the price, the release date, and, of course, the name.
news-yahoo 3:17:00 AM CEST
|
|
|
|