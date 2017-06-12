Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Monday, June 12, 2017

The Latest: Kuwait says Qatar is &#39;willing&#39; to hold dialogue

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Latest on developments related to the diplomatic crisis engulfing energy-rich Qatar (all times local): 1:10 p.m. Kuwait says Qatar is "willing to hold a dialogue" with Arab nations that have cut diplomatic ties. Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al Khaled Al Sabah said in....

news-yahoo 12:42:00 AM CEST

Football: FIFA replaces Qatari referee for UAE World Cup qualifier; Singaporean steps in

channelnewsasia 1:26:00 PM CEST

Italy and Qatar agree to continue economic cooperation

aljazeera-en 10:31:00 PM CEST

Qatar committed to Vienna agreements

thepeninsulaqatar 8:39:00 AM CEST

China's COSCO Shipping Suspends Services to Qatar

tabnak 8:30:00 AM CEST

Gulf crisis threatens Qatar Airways transit business: experts

afp-english 5:51:00 AM CEST

Qatar launches new shipping routes to Oman amid food shortage fears

tribune 12:58:00 PM CEST

KUWAIT NOTES INEVITABILITY OF CRISIS RESOLUTION – Qatar willing to listen to Gulf concerns

arabtimes 5:28:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Italy (6)

Flag
Singapore (4)

Flag
Saudi Arabia (4)

Flag
United Arab Emirates (4)

Flag
United States (4)

Flag
Qatar (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Rome(IT)

Singapore(SG)

Al Imārāt al ‘Arabīyah al Muttah¸idah(AE)

Berlin(US)

Paris(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Pier Carlo Padoan (2)

George W. Bush (1)

Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahd al-Sabah (1)

Gianni Infantino (1)

John Ashcroft (1)

Donald Trump (1)

Saudi Arabia (11)

Ali Sherif al-Emadi (2)

Abu Dhabi (2)

Rex Tillerson (2)

Hong Kong (1)

Mohammed al-Sada (1)

North Africa (1)

Kyle Bailey (1)

Mohammed bin Salman (1)

Co Ltd (1)

Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah (1)

Ashcroft Law Firm (1)

Anwar Gargash (1)

Ahmad al-Hammadi (1)

Qatar Ports Management (1)

Shahrokh Noushabadi (1)

Taqi Jahari (1)

Mani Qatar (1)

Lim Kok Heng (1)

Addison Schonland (1)

Registration Act (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Qatar Airways (7)

FIFA (6)

World Cup (5)

OPEC (2)

Justice Department (2)

Gulf Cooperation Council (2)

White House (1)

Qatar Petroleum (1)

Football Association (1)

Islamic Republic (1)

First World War (1)

European Union (1)

Amnesty International (1)

Iran Air (1)

Emirates Airlines (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

Agriculture

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.