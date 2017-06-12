Main Menu

Monday, June 12, 2017

More than 100 people held at anti-Kremlin protest in Russian capital

More than 100 people have been detained at a large anti-Kremlin protest in central Moscow. Police said that at least 118 people had been held at the demonstration against President Vladimir Putin's administration. Witnesses reported that pepper spray had been used on thousands attending the protest near Pushkin Square.

itv 3:19:00 PM CEST

Kremlin critic Navalny detained as supporters protest across Russia

afp-english 2:26:00 PM CEST

Putin critic Navalny, eyeing power, organises anti-graft protests

channelnewsasia 12:13:00 AM CEST

Politico: How Russia targets the US military

kyivpost 12:27:00 PM CEST

