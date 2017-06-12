|News ClusterEnglish
Monday, June 12, 2017
More than 100 people held at anti-Kremlin protest in Russian capital
More than 100 people have been detained at a large anti-Kremlin protest in central Moscow. Police said that at least 118 people had been held at the demonstration against President Vladimir Putin's administration. Witnesses reported that pepper spray had been used on thousands attending the protest near Pushkin Square.
itv 3:19:00 PM CEST
