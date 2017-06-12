|News ClusterEnglish
Monday, June 12, 2017
Afghan civilians killed as US troops open fire after bomb attack
As many as three Afghan civilians were killed early on Monday morning when American troops opened fire after their vehicle struck a roadside bomb, an official in eastern Nangarhar province said. A man and his two sons were killed at their home in Ghani Khel, a district in the south of Nangarhar, on....
financialexpress 2:38:00 PM CEST
