Monday, June 12, 2017
iPad Pro 10.5 review: Where execution and ambition meet
This is also Apple's first ProMotion screen, which means it refreshes at a rate of 120Hz instead of the typical 60Hz. As a result, scrolling and animations are almost startlingly smooth. Your TV probably has a similar feature, which makes actors on-screen look like they're walking around a soundstage instead of their fictional world.
engadget 1:11:00 PM CEST
