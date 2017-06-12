Main Menu

Bundoora Melbourne house fire leaves elderly man dead

Horrified onlookers have described the moment a brave man desperately tried to rescue an elderly neighbour who died in a fire that engulfed his home. Melbourne The man was on the phone to emergency operators as he tried to enter the home in Bundoora, but the blaze was too strong for him to get past the front door.

dailymail 10:13:00 AM CEST

Arson and explosives squad investigates fatal Bundoora house fire

smh 10:26:00 AM CEST

United States (3)

Melbourne(US)

Gordon Street (3)

