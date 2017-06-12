|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|
|
|
Monday, June 12, 2017
|
|
Bundoora Melbourne house fire leaves elderly man dead
|
Horrified onlookers have described the moment a brave man desperately tried to rescue an elderly neighbour who died in a fire that engulfed his home. Melbourne The man was on the phone to emergency operators as he tried to enter the home in Bundoora, but the blaze was too strong for him to get past the front door.
dailymail 10:13:00 AM CEST
|
|
|