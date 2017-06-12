|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|
|
|
Monday, June 12, 2017
|
|
Feats on clay: On Rafael Nadal, Jeļena Ostapenko's French Open wins
|
In sport, there aren’t many tests tougher than playing Rafael Nadal on Parisian clay. For over a decade, the Spaniard has reduced nearly every player, regardless of reputation, Roger Federer included, to an unrecognisable heap of dust. On Sunday, when he did the same to Swiss Stan Wawrinka to win an....
Hindu 9:09:00 PM CEST
|
|
|