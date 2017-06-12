Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Monday, June 12, 2017

Feats on clay: On Rafael Nadal, Jeļena Ostapenko's French Open wins

In sport, there aren’t many tests tougher than playing Rafael Nadal on Parisian clay. For over a decade, the Spaniard has reduced nearly every player, regardless of reputation, Roger Federer included, to an unrecognisable heap of dust. On Sunday, when he did the same to Swiss Stan Wawrinka to win an....

Hindu 9:09:00 PM CEST

Nadal up to No. 2; Djokovic slides to No. 4, worst since '09 Jun. 12, 2017, 8:34 AM AST

trinidadexpress 2:50:00 PM CEST

Rafael Nadal, His Brilliance Undimmed by the Years, Wins His 10th French Open

nytimes 7:07:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
France (17)

Help about this topicPlaces

Paris(FR)

Help about this topicRelated People

Rafael Nadal (3)

Simona Halep (2)

Serena Williams (2)

Novak Djokovic (2)

Roger Federer (2)

Björn Borg (2)

Angelique Kerber (2)

Victoria Azarenka (1)

Pete Sampras (1)

Andy Murray (1)

Petra Kvitova (1)

Maria Sharapova (1)

Stan Wawrinka (2)

Dominic Thiem (1)

Elina Svitolina (1)

Jelena Ostapenko (1)

Credit Christophe Ena (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Roland-Garros (18)

Grand Slam (5)

U.S. Open (1)

Australian Open (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.