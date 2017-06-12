Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Monday, June 12, 2017

Injunction against Trump travel ban upheld by appeals court

Appeals court decision is importnat, but Supreme Court will soon be heard on issue. The Associated Press In this photo taken May 15, 2017, protesters hold signs during a demonstration against President Donald Trump's revised travel ban outside a federal courthouse in Seattle. (Ted S. Warren/The Associated Press) A second U.

CBC 7:41:00 PM CEST

Another U.S. appeals court rules against Trump’s revised travel ban

stabroeknews 7:53:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (20)

Help about this topicPlaces

Richmond(US)

Seattle(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Donald Trump (2)

San Francisco (2)

Associated Press (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Supreme Court (7)

Circuit Court (4)

American Civil Liberties Union (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.