|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Monday, June 12, 2017
|
|
Injunction against Trump travel ban upheld by appeals court
|
Appeals court decision is importnat, but Supreme Court will soon be heard on issue. The Associated Press In this photo taken May 15, 2017, protesters hold signs during a demonstration against President Donald Trump's revised travel ban outside a federal courthouse in Seattle. (Ted S. Warren/The Associated Press) A second U.
CBC 7:41:00 PM CEST
|
|
|