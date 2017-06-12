Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Monday, June 12, 2017

Global stocks mostly down after technology shares fall in US

. A man stands near an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, June 12, 2017. Asian shares were mostly lower Monday, following the drop of technology shares last week on Wall Street. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara) Global stock markets were mostly lower Monday, following the drop of....

ABCnews 10:30:00 AM CEST

Asia shares dragged under by US tech slide, dollar firm

financialexpress 5:21:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (13)

Flag
United Kingdom (8)

Flag
Korea, Republic Of (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

New York City(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Theresa May (1)

James Comey (1)

Hong Kong (2)

Yuri Kageyama (1)

Craig Erlam (1)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (1)

South Korea (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Wall Street (3)

Samsung (2)

Bank of England (2)

European Union (2)

Bank of Japan (2)

Hang Seng (2)

Federal Reserve System (2)

Sharp Corp (1)

Goldman Sachs (1)

Conservative Party (1)

FBI (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

UKReferendum

Euro

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.