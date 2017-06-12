|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Monday, June 12, 2017
|
|
Orlando marks 1st anniversary of Pulse massacre
|
Family and friends of those who were killed in a mass shooting at Pulse nightclub last year gathered at the club to mark the first anniversary of the country’s worst mass shooting. Forty-nine people were killed, and more than 50 others were injured on June 12, 2016, when a gunman opened fire on the gay nightclub.
ABCnews 5:42:00 PM CEST
|
|
|
|