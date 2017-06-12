Main Menu

Monday, June 12, 2017

Orlando marks 1st anniversary of Pulse massacre

Family and friends of those who were killed in a mass shooting at Pulse nightclub last year gathered at the club to mark the first anniversary of the country’s worst mass shooting. Forty-nine people were killed, and more than 50 others were injured on June 12, 2016, when a gunman opened fire on the gay nightclub.

ABCnews 5:42:00 PM CEST

A year later, victims of Florida club shooting honoured at pre-dawn ceremony

euronews-en 6:55:00 AM CEST

Orlando marks first anniversary of U.S. worst mass shooting

xinhuanet_en 7:30:00 PM CEST

