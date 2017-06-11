|News ClusterEnglish
Daily News Analysis
Sunday, June 11, 2017
German chancellor pushes for better trade tie with Mexico
MEXICO CITY, June 10 (Xinhua) -- Visiting German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday her country will push to update an existing trade agreement between Mexico and the European Union (EU) before the end of the year. Taking part in a bilateral business event during her two-day state visit,....
xinhuanet_en 1:28:00 AM CEST
