Sunday, June 11, 2017
ST_20170612_STJLMARAWI_3201970.jpg
Soldiers aboard their vehicles manoeuvring through a street in Marawi, in Mindanao, on Saturday. Philippine troops are struggling to retake the city from the Maute Group, also known as ISIS-Lanao, an ISIS-affiliated terrorist organisation.
straitstimesSG 11:56:00 PM CEST
