Sunday, June 11, 2017
Trump to Announce New Cuba Policy Next Friday
U.S. President Donald Trump is set to announce his new policy toward Cuba in a speech next Friday, according to U.S. officials. Speaking in Miami, Florida—a city home to the largest Cuban-American population—Trump is expected to accuse the island of human rights abuses and rollback some of his predecessor, Barack Obama’s reforms.
newsweek 5:51:00 AM CEST
