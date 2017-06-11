Main Menu

Sunday, June 11, 2017

Trump to Announce New Cuba Policy Next Friday

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to announce his new policy toward Cuba in a speech next Friday, according to U.S. officials. Speaking in Miami, Florida—a city home to the largest Cuban-American population—Trump is expected to accuse the island of human rights abuses and rollback some of his predecessor, Barack Obama’s reforms.

newsweek 5:51:00 AM CEST

Trump Readies New US Policy Toward Cuba

globalsecurity 2:11:00 AM CEST

