Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Sunday, June 11, 2017

US-backed Syria force fights for IS-held base near Raqa: monitor

Beirut (AFP) - US-backed fighters battled on Sunday to dislodge jihadists from a key military base north of Raqa city, the heart of the Islamic State group's Syrian territory, a monitor said. The Syrian Democratic Forces have entered IS's bastion Raqa from the east and west, but have struggled to....

news-yahoo 8:34:00 PM CEST

US-backed Syria force advances in Raqa, battles for base

channelnewsasia 7:32:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (5)

Flag
Iraq (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Abdul Rahman (6)

Bashar Assad (1)

Democratic Forces (2)

Help about this topicOther Names

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (2)

Islamic State (2)

Help about this topicAlerts

Conflict

UNbodies

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.