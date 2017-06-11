|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Sunday, June 11, 2017
|
|
US-backed Syria force fights for IS-held base near Raqa: monitor
|
Beirut (AFP) - US-backed fighters battled on Sunday to dislodge jihadists from a key military base north of Raqa city, the heart of the Islamic State group's Syrian territory, a monitor said. The Syrian Democratic Forces have entered IS's bastion Raqa from the east and west, but have struggled to....
news-yahoo 8:34:00 PM CEST
|
|
|