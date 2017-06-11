Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Sunday, June 11, 2017

Usain Bolt starts final season with lap of honour in home town

As Bolt lined up at the start of his 100m race, he bathed in his home crowd’s affection for a last time. It was here at the National Stadium, 15 years ago, that he first made his name – winning the world junior 200m title as a 15-year-old by beating athletes three years’ his senior. And he was desperate to get the last victory he craved.

guardian 7:05:00 AM CEST

Usain Bolt provides fireworks in Jamaican swan-song

HindustanTimes 7:03:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Jamaica (15)

Help about this topicPlaces

Kingston(JM)

Help about this topicRelated People

Usain Bolt (3)

Yohan Blake (2)

David Rudisha (2)

Sebastian Coe (1)

Peter Phillips (1)

Virat Kohli (1)

Mo Farah (1)

Suresh Raina (1)

Andrew Holness (1)

Yuvraj Singh (1)

Allyson Felix (1)

Akani Simbine (2)

Leo Bolt (1)

Seven Olympic (1)

Jevaughn Minzie (1)

Afterwards Blake (1)

Spike Bolt (1)

London World Championships (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

National Party (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.