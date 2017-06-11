Main Menu

Sunday, June 11, 2017

01:20 Libya Wanted Gaddafi son freed by militia captors in Libya

Saif al-Islam, the favoured son of the late deposed Libyan leader Colonel Muamar Gaddafi, has reportedly been freed by his militia captors. The former political figure, who was said to have been his father’s chosen successor before the fall of the Gaddafi regime in 2011, had been held by the group in the town of Zintan for the past six years.

euronews-en 4:57:00 AM CEST

Ghaddafi's son released after 5 years in captivity

iafrica 1:13:00 PM CEST

To little fanfare, deposed Libyan strongman Muammar Gaddafi's son is freed

straitstimesSG 4:53:00 AM CEST

