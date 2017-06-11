|News ClusterEnglish
Sunday, June 11, 2017
|
|
Three UK men questioned after easyJet flight diverted to Cologne – Update
|
German authorities are questioning three British men detained after their conversations on board an easyJet flight from Slovenia to London prompted the pilot to divert to Cologne, Germany, a local police spokesman said. No explosives were found in their luggage or on the plane and a spokeswoman for....
cyprus-mail 12:42:00 PM CEST
