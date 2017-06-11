|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Sunday, June 11, 2017
|
|
Donald Trump: 'No change' to UK state visit plans, says No 10
|
Image copyright Reuters. Downing Street says there has been "no change" to plans for a UK state visit by US President Donald Trump. Mr Trump had called Prime Minister Theresa May to say he did not want to carry out the trip until he had support from the British public. He was invited for the state visit by the Queen.
bbc 5:09:00 PM CEST
|
|
|