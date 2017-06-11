He said: "In 2005, I thought in 2017 I'd be fishing on my boat in Mallorca." Nadal added: "I didn't really think I'd have such a long career and win so many tournaments." Nadal swept through the final in two hours and five minutes to extend his all-time lead at Roland Garros, with 10 titles to Bjorn Borg's six in the open era. bbc 11:23:00 PM CEST