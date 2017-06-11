Main Menu

Sunday, June 11, 2017

Iraq: Qatari 'ransom' money with us, not armed groups

Iraq's prime minister has rejected Saudi and UAE media claims that a $500m ransom was paid by Qatar to Shia Muslim armed groups in Iraq to secure the release of 26 kidnapped Qatari hunters , saying that the money was received by the Iraqi government and that the sum was still in the Iraqi central bank.

aljazeera-en 8:23:00 PM CEST

Iran condemns deadly terrorist attacks in Iraq

tehrantimes 8:20:00 AM CEST

Iraq: Suicide bomber kills at least 31 in crowded Iraqi market

reliefWeb 1:14:00 AM CEST

