Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Sunday, June 11, 2017

Saudi blocking of Qatari pilgrims in Mecca condemned

Saudi authorities have reportedly prevented a Qatari national from entering the Grand Mosque in Mecca, marking a sharp escalation in the Gulf diplomatic crisis. The Al Sharq newspaper reported on Saturday that Qatar's National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) received a complaint from a Qatari citizen....

aljazeera-en 2:49:00 AM CEST

Hundreds attend Garangao festivities at The Pearl-Qatar

thepeninsulaqatar 8:35:00 AM CEST

Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US attorney general

theglobeandmail 3:53:00 PM CEST

Fifa: 'No threat' to Qatar World Cup 2022

BangkokPost 10:04:00 PM CEST

Lavrov, Tillerson Agree Qatar Crisis Should Be Resolved Through Negotiations

globalsecurity 2:11:00 AM CEST

Qatar committed to dialogue to resolve differences: FM

thepeninsulaqatar 7:34:00 AM CEST

UAE says to scrutinize Qatar banks

taipeitimes 7:44:00 PM CEST

Qatar tells Gulf residents they are free to stay

afp-english 10:13:00 AM CEST

Gulf nations may let some Qataris stay amid diplomatic rift

news-yahoo 10:07:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (13)

Help about this topicPlaces

Washington(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Sergei Lavrov (4)

Donald Trump (3)

Muhammad Al-Sabah Al-Salim Al-Sabah (2)

George W. Bush (1)

Gianni Infantino (1)

Jon Gambrell (1)

John Ashcroft (1)

Saudi Arabia (10)

Rex Tillerson (5)

Qatar Islamic Bank (2)

National Security Division (1)

Porto Arabia (1)

United Arab Emirates (1)

Masraf Al Rayan (1)

Ashcroft Law Firm (1)

Barwa Bank (1)

Ahmad al-Hammadi (1)

Muhammad Taqi (1)

Ali bin Smaikh al-Marri (1)

Shahrokh Noushabadi (1)

Nasser Karimi (1)

Doha Bank (1)

Foreign Ministry (1)

Registration Act (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

World Cup (5)

Gulf Cooperation Council (3)

Muslim Brotherhood (2)

Qatar Airways (2)

Hamas (2)

Justice Department (2)

FIFA (2)

Human Rights Commission (1)

Human Rights Watch (1)

News Agency (1)

UN Security Council (1)

Monetary Agency (1)

Le Matin (1)

Al-Jazira (1)

First World War (1)

Gulf War (1)

Qatar National Bank (1)

Arab League (1)

Amnesty International (1)

Iran Air (1)

Central Bank (1)

Press Agency (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

TerroristAttack

Migration

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.