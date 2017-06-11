|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Sunday, June 11, 2017
|
|
Saudi blocking of Qatari pilgrims in Mecca condemned
|
Saudi authorities have reportedly prevented a Qatari national from entering the Grand Mosque in Mecca, marking a sharp escalation in the Gulf diplomatic crisis. The Al Sharq newspaper reported on Saturday that Qatar's National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) received a complaint from a Qatari citizen....
aljazeera-en 2:49:00 AM CEST
|
|
|