Sunday, June 11, 2017
Analysis: Theresa May fighting to hang on after gamble fails
In the big book of political blunders, Theresa May's decision to hold a snap election to solidify her Brexit mandate will rank among the most memorable - and the most unnecessary. The British prime minister was cruising along two months ago with a solid majority in Parliament and several years to run on her party's mandate.
MaltaIndipendent 5:36:00 AM CEST
