Sunday, June 11, 2017
Pakistan Army resorts to heavy shelling, firing at Line of Control
The Pakistan Army resorted to heavy shelling and firing at Indian positions on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, defence officials said on Sunday. The Pakistani troopers initiated the ceasefire violation at 8.20pm on Saturday at three places in the Krishna Ghati sector.
HindustanTimes 8:35:00 AM CEST
