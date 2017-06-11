Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Sunday, June 11, 2017

Pakistan Army resorts to heavy shelling, firing at Line of Control

The Pakistan Army resorted to heavy shelling and firing at Indian positions on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, defence officials said on Sunday. The Pakistani troopers initiated the ceasefire violation at 8.20pm on Saturday at three places in the Krishna Ghati sector.

HindustanTimes 8:35:00 AM CEST

Indian Army Kills Five Terrorists at Border With Pakistan

globalsecurity 2:11:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
India (22)

Help about this topicPlaces

Jammu(IN)

Srinagar(IN)

Poonch(IN)

Help about this topicRelated People

Pakistan Army (3)

New Delhi (1)

Rajesh Kalia (1)

Krishna Ghati (1)

Uri Sector (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.