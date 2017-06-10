Main Menu

Saturday, June 10, 2017

What could happen in Brazil as Temer fights to stay in power

Brazilian President Michel Temer is facing a series of challenges to his year-old presidency. While the country's top electoral court voted 4-3 to reject allegations of campaign finance violations and keep him in office, Brazil's top prosecutor is considering charges of passive corruption, obstruction of justice and criminal organization.

