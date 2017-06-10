|News ClusterEnglish
Two U.S. soldiers killed, two wounded by Afghan commando: official
JALALABAD, Afghanistan At least two American soldiers were killed and two others wounded on Saturday when an Afghan commando opened fire on them in eastern Afghanistan, a local official said. The shooting occurred in Achin district, where U.S. special forces have been fighting alongside Afghan....
reuters 5:38:00 PM CEST
