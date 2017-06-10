Main Menu

Saturday, June 10, 2017

Two U.S. soldiers killed, two wounded by Afghan commando: official

JALALABAD, Afghanistan At least two American soldiers were killed and two others wounded on Saturday when an Afghan commando opened fire on them in eastern Afghanistan, a local official said. The shooting occurred in Achin district, where U.S. special forces have been fighting alongside Afghan....

reuters 5:38:00 PM CEST

Afghanistan: Gunmen attack mosque, killing 3 people, say Interior Ministry

expressindia 3:07:00 PM CEST

Afghanistan

topix 11:15:00 PM CEST

Two U.S. Soldiers Killed, Two Wounded By Afghan Commando

rferl 7:31:00 PM CEST

