Main Menu
News language and date
Language or country:
Date:
Analysis over time
Saturday, June 10, 2017
South Korea's new president issues a warning to North Korea
The rogue regime launched several surface-to-ship missiles after South Korea's move to suspend the deployment of THAAD; Kristin Fisher has the story for 'Special Report' ....
news-yahoo 2:43:00 AM CEST
South Korea: No Change in THAAD Deal
voanews 3:45:00 AM CEST
Countries
Korea, Republic Of (19)
United States (13)
Korea, Democratic People's Republic Of (7)
Places
Seoul(KR)
Washington(US)
NKorea(KP)
Related People
Thomas Shannon (1)
Kim Jong-un (1)
Park Geun-hye (1)
Donald Trump (1)
North Korea (6)
Rex Tillerson (1)
Kristin Fisher (1)
Chung Eui-yong (1)
Gary Ross (1)
Moon Jae-in (1)
Jim Mattis (1)
South Korea (1)
Katina Adams (1)
Other Names
State Department (2)
White House (1)
The Pentagon (1)
Alerts
The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.
This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.
THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!
Please send any comments or suggestions to
This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.
The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.