|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Saturday, June 10, 2017
|
|
UNRWA finds tunnel underneath schools in Gaza, Hamas denies involvement
|
UNRWA finds tunnel underneath schools in central Gaza; Israeli soldier faces dismissal after 'fleeing' during stab attack; Israeli forces suppress weekly march in Kafr Qaddum; Israeli forces shoot, kill Palestinian in Gaza Strip, injure 8 others; Turkey to send aid shipment to Gaza during Ramadan;....
maannews-en 1:29:00 PM CEST
|
|
|