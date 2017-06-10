|News ClusterEnglish
Saturday, June 10, 2017
Iran lashes out at US, Saudi Arabia as it mourns its dead
TEHRAN: Iran hit out at the United States and Saudi Arabia as tens of thousands attended the funeral on Friday for those slain in the (IS) group. first attacks in Iran claimed by the militant Islamic State The intelligence ministry, meanwhile, said on Friday that 41 people suspected of being “agents....
dawn 1:19:00 PM CEST
