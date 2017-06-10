Main Menu

Saturday, June 10, 2017

Iran lashes out at US, Saudi Arabia as it mourns its dead

TEHRAN: Iran hit out at the United States and Saudi Arabia as tens of thousands attended the funeral on Friday for those slain in the (IS) group. first attacks in Iran claimed by the militant Islamic State The intelligence ministry, meanwhile, said on Friday that 41 people suspected of being “agents....

Pakistan must stay neutral

Pope slams ‘barbaric’ terrorist attacks in Tehran

Tehran attacks mastermind killed: Iranian minister

Teheran attacks mastermind killed - Iranian minister

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Iran, Islamic Republic Of (19)

Flag
United States (12)

Flag
Pakistan (5)

Flag
Lebanon (5)

Flag
Saudi Arabia (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Lebanon(US)

Bayrūt(LB)

Help about this topicRelated People

Ruhollah Khomeini (4)

Hassan Rohani (2)

Pietro Parolin (1)

Ali Khamenei (1)

Nabih Berri (1)

Michel Aoun (1)

Saad Hariri (1)

Donald Trump (1)

Ali Larijani (1)

Mahmoud Alavi (3)

Kevin Liffey (1)

Gebran Bassil (1)

Igor Dodon (1)

Mohammad Fat (1)

Foreign Ministry (1)

Saudi Arabia (1)

Takfiri Daesh (1)

Intelligence Ministry (1)

Joseph Aoun (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

The Thomson Corporation (3)

Islamic State (3)

Islamic Republic (2)

Tehran University (1)

Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (1)

