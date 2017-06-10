|News ClusterEnglish

Saturday, June 10, 2017
The Cavaliers avoid defeat in Game 4 of the NBA Finals
Sweep no more! LeBron James and the Cavaliers avoid a humiliating defeat in the NBA Finals - with a record-breaking number of points - as a host of stars attend the game The Cleveland Cavaliers beat the the Golden State Warriors 137 to 116 on Friday; It was a record-breaking game for the Cavs, who....
dailymail 6:42:00 AM CEST
