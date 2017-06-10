Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Saturday, June 10, 2017

The Cavaliers avoid defeat in Game 4 of the NBA Finals

Sweep no more! LeBron James and the Cavaliers avoid a humiliating defeat in the NBA Finals - with a record-breaking number of points - as a host of stars attend the game The Cleveland Cavaliers beat the the Golden State Warriors 137 to 116 on Friday; It was a record-breaking game for the Cavs, who....

dailymail 6:42:00 AM CEST

Cavs set Finals record with 49-point first quarter

usaToday 4:54:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Michael Jordan (2)

Lebron James (2)

Kevin Durant (1)

Abdul-Jabbar (1)

Jordan Sparks (1)

Big Sean (1)

Jerry West (1)

Kris Jenner (1)

Stephen Curry (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Cleveland Cavalliers (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.