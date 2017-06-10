|News ClusterEnglish
Saturday, June 10, 2017
Sailing - Sweden beat New Zealand to level America's Cup duel
REUTERS: Sweden's Artemis Racing sailed a near-perfect race to beat Emirates Team New Zealand and level their America's Cup challenger final at one apiece on Saturday, The Swedish crew skippered by Nathan Outteridge were in superb form from start to finish in the intense foiling catamaran duel on Bermuda's Great Sound.
channelnewsasia 8:41:00 PM CEST
