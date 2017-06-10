Main Menu

Saturday, June 10, 2017

Scotland v England's 2018 World Cup qualifier: How the players rated

Despite the draw against Scotland, England remain top of Group F. England came from behind in the 93rd minute to snatch a point against Scotland in 2018 World Cup qualifying. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had given Gareth Southgate's side the lead, before two wonderful free-kicks from Leigh Griffths put....

bbc 10:23:00 PM CEST

Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Strachan, Gordon, Rangers, Candeias

bbc 10:20:00 AM CEST

Harry Kane’s late equaliser rescues England against Scotland

HindustanTimes 9:41:00 PM CEST

