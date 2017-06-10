|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Saturday, June 10, 2017
|
|
Scotland v England's 2018 World Cup qualifier: How the players rated
|
Despite the draw against Scotland, England remain top of Group F. England came from behind in the 93rd minute to snatch a point against Scotland in 2018 World Cup qualifying. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had given Gareth Southgate's side the lead, before two wonderful free-kicks from Leigh Griffths put....
bbc 10:23:00 PM CEST
|
|
|