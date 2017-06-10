|News ClusterEnglish
Saturday, June 10, 2017
London attack: 'No intelligence failure' says Met chief
Media caption Cressida Dick said police have stopped five plots with "murderous intent" Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has denied that there was an intelligence failure leading up to last Saturday's London Bridge attack. Speaking to the BBC Asian Network, she said: "Every bit of information is taken seriously.
bbc 10:15:00 PM CEST
