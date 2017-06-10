Rafael Nadal must overcome the spectacular shot-making of Stan Wawrinka if he is to win a record 10th French Open title on Sunday. The Spaniard, 31, will become the first player in the open era to win a Grand Slam title 10 times if he wins. Swiss third seed Wawrinka hit 87 winners as he beat world number one Andy Murray in the semi-finals. bbc 9:14:00 PM CEST