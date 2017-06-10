Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Saturday, June 10, 2017

French Open 2017: Rafael Nadal wary of Stan Wawrinka's shot-making

Rafael Nadal must overcome the spectacular shot-making of Stan Wawrinka if he is to win a record 10th French Open title on Sunday. The Spaniard, 31, will become the first player in the open era to win a Grand Slam title 10 times if he wins. Swiss third seed Wawrinka hit 87 winners as he beat world number one Andy Murray in the semi-finals.

bbc 9:14:00 PM CEST

Nadal's no good with numbers? He seeks No. 10 at French Open

abs-cbnnews 12:55:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
France (20)

Flag
Switzerland (5)

Flag
Spain (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

Paris(FR)

Geneva(CH)

Help about this topicRelated People

Rafael Nadal (4)

Novak Djokovic (2)

Roger Federer (2)

Margaret Court (1)

Andy Murray (1)

Pete Sampras (1)

Stan Wawrinka (3)

Dominic Thiem (2)

Follow Howard Fendrich (1)

Toni Nadal (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Roland-Garros (21)

Grand Slam (10)

Australian Open (3)

U.S. Open (2)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.