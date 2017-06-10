|News ClusterEnglish
Saturday, June 10, 2017
Champions Trophy 2017: Wood and Rashid pull back Australia
World Cup champion Australia had to win this match to join already-qualified England in the semifinals of a tournament. Australia lost five wickets for 15 runs in 26 deliveries after Glenn Maxwell’s exit left the team at 239 for five in the 43rd over. David Warner and his opening partner Finch were in good touch to start with.
Hindu 8:14:00 PM CEST
