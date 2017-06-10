Main Menu

Saturday, June 10, 2017

Trump planning to reverse Cuba policy, sources say

President Donald Trump is poised to roll back another of his predecessor's signature accomplishments -- the re-normalization of U.S. relations with Cuba, according to multiple congressional and advocacy organization sources with direct knowledge of the administration's intentions, and will likely announce changes to the policy next Friday in Miami.

ABCnews 12:49:00 AM CEST

Trump expected to roll out new Cuba policy as early as next Friday

jpost 5:14:00 AM CEST

United States (24)

Cuba (9)

New York City(US)

Cuba(CU)

Barack Obama (2)

Donald Trump (2)

Marco Rubio (1)

Sonny Perdue (1)

Mario Díaz-Balart (1)

Raul Castro (1)

Rex Tillerson (2)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution (1)

White House (1)

United States Congress (1)

UN Security Council (1)

Cold War (1)

New York Times (1)

Washington Post (1)

ABC News (1)

Google (1)

