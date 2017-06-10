|News ClusterEnglish
Saturday, June 10, 2017
Trump planning to reverse Cuba policy, sources say
President Donald Trump is poised to roll back another of his predecessor's signature accomplishments -- the re-normalization of U.S. relations with Cuba, according to multiple congressional and advocacy organization sources with direct knowledge of the administration's intentions, and will likely announce changes to the policy next Friday in Miami.
ABCnews 12:49:00 AM CEST
