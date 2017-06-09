|News ClusterEnglish
Friday, June 9, 2017
Australia decides to toughen parole laws after fatal siege
CANBERRA — Australian government leaders on Friday (June 9) agreed to toughen parole laws following a deadly siege by a paroled gunman that the authorities said was an “act of terrorism”. Federal and state government leaders agreed at a summit to change Australia’s laws so that extremists were less....
