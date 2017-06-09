Main Menu

Friday, June 9, 2017

WATCH: Road hogs - escaped pigs cause 5km traffic jam on highway

A group of 19 plucky pigs caused a five-kilometre (three mile) traffic jam on a Japanese motorway after making a bold dash for freedom while on the way to market. Police near Osaka, western Japan, scrambled to round up the porky rebels as they trotted cheerfully along the hard shoulder of the....

thetimes-za 1:19:00 PM CEST

Over a dozen pigs run loose on Osaka expressway following delivery truck accident

japantoday 2:57:00 AM CEST

Japan (9)

Kyoto(JP)

Ikeda(JP)

Yokohama(JP)

Tokyo(JP)

And Osaka (1)

Osaka Prefecture (1)

YouTube (1)

