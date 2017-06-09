|News ClusterEnglish
Friday, June 9, 2017
WATCH: Road hogs - escaped pigs cause 5km traffic jam on highway
A group of 19 plucky pigs caused a five-kilometre (three mile) traffic jam on a Japanese motorway after making a bold dash for freedom while on the way to market. Police near Osaka, western Japan, scrambled to round up the porky rebels as they trotted cheerfully along the hard shoulder of the....
thetimes-za 1:19:00 PM CEST
