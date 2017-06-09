|News ClusterEnglish
Friday, June 9, 2017
Indian soldiers kill 5 rebels in Kashmir
Indian soldiers yesterday killed five suspected rebels in a shoot-out near the de facto border that divides disputed Kashmir with Pakistan, the army said. Troops deployed along the heavily militarised frontier known as the Line of Control (LOC) shot and killed the suspected fighters when they tried to cross into Indian-administered Kashmir.
thedailystarBD 8:51:00 PM CEST
