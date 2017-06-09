Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Friday, June 9, 2017

Indian soldiers kill 5 rebels in Kashmir

Indian soldiers yesterday killed five suspected rebels in a shoot-out near the de facto border that divides disputed Kashmir with Pakistan, the army said. Troops deployed along the heavily militarised frontier known as the Line of Control (LOC) shot and killed the suspected fighters when they tried to cross into Indian-administered Kashmir.

thedailystarBD 8:51:00 PM CEST

Shopian: SOG camp attacked, no casualty so far

financialexpress 2:47:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
India (23)

Flag
Pakistan (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

Jammu(IN)

Nowshera(PK)

Islamabad(PK)

Help about this topicRelated People

Pakistan Army (3)

Help about this topicOther Names

Help about this topicAlerts

Security

TerroristAttack

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.