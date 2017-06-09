Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Friday, June 9, 2017

Warning of U.S. desertion, EU chief calls for European defense

PRAGUE Europe's chief executive appealed to EU governments on Friday to forge a military alliance to defend the bloc and enhance its power abroad, warning that the United States was no longer prepared to do it for them. Two days after unveiling a multi-billion euro plan to help fund European defense....

reuters 11:24:00 AM CEST

Juncker Calls For Greater EU Cooperation On Defense

rferl 11:29:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (15)

Flag
Czech Republic (5)

Flag
France (4)

Flag
United Kingdom (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Paris(US)

Atlantic(US)

Praha(CZ)

Help about this topicRelated People

Jean-Claude Juncker (2)

Donald Trump (2)

Rose Gottemoeller (1)

Emmanuel Macron (1)

Robin Emmott (1)

Gabriela Baczynska (1)

Jason Hovet (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

European Union (14)

NATO (12)

European Commission (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

EU-USA

Jean-ClaudeJuncker

EnvironmentalProtection

UKReferendum

Euro

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.