Friday, June 9, 2017
Warning of U.S. desertion, EU chief calls for European defense
PRAGUE Europe's chief executive appealed to EU governments on Friday to forge a military alliance to defend the bloc and enhance its power abroad, warning that the United States was no longer prepared to do it for them. Two days after unveiling a multi-billion euro plan to help fund European defense....
reuters 11:24:00 AM CEST
