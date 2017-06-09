|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Friday, June 9, 2017
|
|
Justice Dept: Sessions recused from probe due to campaign
|
WASHINGTON (AP) " The Justice Department says Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation only because he was involved in President Donald Trump's campaign. In a statement late Thursday, spokesman Ian Prior says "it was for that reason, and that reason alone" that Sessions decided to step aside from the probe.
nzherald 7:59:00 AM CEST
|
|
|