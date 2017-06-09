Main Menu

Friday, June 9, 2017

Justice Dept: Sessions recused from probe due to campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) " The Justice Department says Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation only because he was involved in President Donald Trump's campaign. In a statement late Thursday, spokesman Ian Prior says "it was for that reason, and that reason alone" that Sessions decided to step aside from the probe.

nzherald 7:59:00 AM CEST

Flag
Russian Federation (8)

Moskva(RU)

Donald Trump (2)

Jeff Sessions (2)

James Comey (2)

Sergey Kislyak (1)

Ian Prior (2)

Justice Department (4)

FBI (3)

White House (1)

