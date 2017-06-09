Main Menu

Friday, June 9, 2017

Putin says Kremlin critic U.S. Senator McCain 'lives in Old World'

MOSCOW (Reuters) – President Vladimir Putin has said U.S. Republican Senator John McCain, known for his anti-Kremlin rhetoric, lives in the “Old World” and that Russia and the United States must work together on common challenges. McCain said last week Putin was a bigger threat to global security....

euronews-en 5:44:00 AM CEST

Oliver Stone Lets Vladimir Putin Talk

nytimes 6:15:00 PM CEST

