Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Friday, June 9, 2017

Wawrinka pierces Murray’s armour to reach French Open final

Stan Wawrinka broke down Andy Murray’s formidable defences to reach the French Open final on Friday, twice coming from a set down to win a high-octane contest 6-7(6) 6-3 5-7 7-6(3) 6-1. The Swiss 2015 champion hit a staggering 87 winners as he avenged last year’s semi-final defeat by the world....

cyprus-mail 6:17:00 PM CEST

PHOTOS: Nadal crushes Thiem to set up Wawrinka showdown

rediff 9:13:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Switzerland (3)

Flag
France (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Andy Murray (3)

Rafael Nadal (3)

Philippe Chatrier (1)

Novak Djokovic (1)

Stan Wawrinka (3)

Dominic Thiem (2)

Niki Pilic (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Roland-Garros (5)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.