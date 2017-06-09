|News ClusterEnglish
Friday, June 9, 2017
Wawrinka pierces Murray’s armour to reach French Open final
Stan Wawrinka broke down Andy Murray’s formidable defences to reach the French Open final on Friday, twice coming from a set down to win a high-octane contest 6-7(6) 6-3 5-7 7-6(3) 6-1. The Swiss 2015 champion hit a staggering 87 winners as he avenged last year’s semi-final defeat by the world....
cyprus-mail 6:17:00 PM CEST
