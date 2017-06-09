Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Friday, June 9, 2017

59 people, 12 groups with Qatar links on 'terror list'

A joint statement by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the UAE has placed 59 individuals and 12 organisations - Qatar based or funded by Qatar - on a "terror list". Qatar's foreign minister said the country will never surrender to the pressure being applied by its Arab neighbours and will not change....

aljazeera-en 2:25:00 AM CEST

US senators push for strategy amid Qatar-Gulf crisis

aljazeera-en 5:36:00 AM CEST

UN: We are not bound by Saudi Arabia's 'terror list'

aljazeera-en 11:56:00 PM CEST

Trump calls on Qatar to stop funding terrorism

jpost 9:51:00 PM CEST

Tillerson calls on Arab nations to ease blockade on Qatar

AP 8:18:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (14)

Flag
Saudi Arabia (9)

Flag
Bahrain (3)

Flag
Qatar (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Murphy(US)

Washington(US)

Al Bah¸rayn(BH)

Help about this topicRelated People

Donald Trump (3)

Stephane Dujarric (1)

James Mattis (1)

Muhammad Al-Sabah Al-Salim Al-Sabah (1)

Bob Corker (1)

Klaus Iohannis (1)

Rand Paul (1)

Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (1)

Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani (1)

Saudi Arabia (2)

Rex Tillerson (2)

Riyadh Agreement (1)

Yousuf al-Qaradawi (1)

Antonio Guterras (1)

Black Hawk (1)

Mahjoob Zweiri (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

White House (2)

Oxfam (2)

Al-Jazira (2)

Qatar Charity (2)

Muslim Brotherhood (1)

Qatar University (1)

United Nations (1)

UN Security Council (1)

Senate Foreign Relations Committee (1)

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (1)

Islamic State (1)

World Food Program (1)

Lockheed Martin (1)

Air Base (1)

UNICEF (1)

Air Force (1)

State Department (1)

United States Central Command (1)

Gulf Cooperation Council (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.