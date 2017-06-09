|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Friday, June 9, 2017
|
|
59 people, 12 groups with Qatar links on 'terror list'
|
A joint statement by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the UAE has placed 59 individuals and 12 organisations - Qatar based or funded by Qatar - on a "terror list". Qatar's foreign minister said the country will never surrender to the pressure being applied by its Arab neighbours and will not change....
aljazeera-en 2:25:00 AM CEST
|
|
|