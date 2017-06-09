Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Friday, June 9, 2017

Champions Trophy 2017: Weather, England stand in Australia’s way

Australia will be desperately hoping to play a full game under clear skies when they face arch-rivals England in their must-win Champions Trophy clash in Birmingham on Saturday. While England are already through to the semifinals, all the pressure will be on Australia to perform after washouts....

Hindu 11:24:00 AM CEST

New Zealand vs Bangladesh, ICC Champions Trophy 2017, live cricket score Jun 09, 2017 11:18 IST

HindustanTimes 8:06:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Australia (14)

Flag
United Kingdom (13)

Flag
Bangladesh (11)

Flag
New Zealand (10)

Help about this topicPlaces

Cardiff(GB)

Birmingham(GB)

Help about this topicRelated People

Mitchell Starc (1)

David Warner (1)

Joe Root (1)

Mike Hussey (1)

Stephen Smith (1)

Aaron Finch (1)

Leggie Adam Zampa (1)

Josh Hazlewood (1)

Opener Alex Hales (1)

New Zealand (1)

Jason Roy (1)

Pat Cummins (1)

Sophia Gardens (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Down Under (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.