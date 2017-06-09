|News ClusterEnglish
Friday, June 9, 2017
Champions Trophy 2017: Weather, England stand in Australia’s way
Australia will be desperately hoping to play a full game under clear skies when they face arch-rivals England in their must-win Champions Trophy clash in Birmingham on Saturday. While England are already through to the semifinals, all the pressure will be on Australia to perform after washouts....
Hindu 11:24:00 AM CEST
