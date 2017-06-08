Main Menu
News language and date
Language or country:
Date:
Analysis over time
Thursday, June 8, 2017
Chinese tycoons bid for struggling skincare retailer The Body Shop
xinhuanet_en 12:42:00 PM CEST
Jun 08, 2017 5:06AM EDTpublished: Jun 08, 2017 5:06AM EDT
theglobeandmail 11:34:00 AM CEST
Countries
United States (16)
China (14)
Places
Washington(US)
Peking(CN)
Related People
Mitch McConnell (1)
Xi Jinping (1)
Donald Trump (1)
Simon Cameron-Moore (1)
Michael Martin (1)
William Zarit (1)
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (1)
Peter Navarro (1)
Other Names
Senate Majority (1)
Party Congress (1)
Alerts
The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.
This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.
THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!
Please send any comments or suggestions to
This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.
The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.