Thursday, June 8, 2017
25 killed, 5 injured in deadly fireworks factory fire in India
by Peerzada Arshad Hamid. NEW DELHI, June 8 (Xinhua) -- The death toll in the deadly fire incident inside a fireworks factory in central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh has rose to 25, local officials said Thursday. According to officials, five critically injured workers in the incident are undergoing treatment in a hospital.
xinhuanet_en 6:22:00 AM CEST
