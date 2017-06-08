Main Menu

Thursday, June 8, 2017

Bodies and aircraft debris found in search for Burma plane

A navy ship has found bodies and aircraft debris in the seas off Burma while searching for a military transport plane carrying 120 people, a spokesman said. The Chinese-made Y-8 turboprop aircraft carrying 120 people disappeared on Wednesday afternoon about a half-an-hour after leaving Myeik, also....

timesofmalta 6:57:00 AM CEST

Wreckage of missing Myanmar military plane, bodies found

peopledaily 6:59:00 AM CEST

Bodies, debris found in search for missing Myanmar aircraft

reuters 6:28:00 AM CEST

The Latest: Missing Myanmar plane had 15 children on board

AP 6:37:00 AM CEST

