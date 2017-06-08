|News ClusterEnglish
Thursday, June 8, 2017
Bodies and aircraft debris found in search for Burma plane
A navy ship has found bodies and aircraft debris in the seas off Burma while searching for a military transport plane carrying 120 people, a spokesman said. The Chinese-made Y-8 turboprop aircraft carrying 120 people disappeared on Wednesday afternoon about a half-an-hour after leaving Myeik, also....
