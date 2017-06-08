Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Thursday, June 8, 2017

Chinese Leader Holds Talks With Kazakh, Russian Presidents In Astana

ASTANA -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has held separate talks with Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbaev and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Astana, where a June 8-9 summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is taking place. Nazarbaev told Xi on June 8 that China had become a "major partner" of the Central Asian country in recent years.

rferl 5:25:00 PM CEST

Next Round of Astana Syria Talks Delayed

naharnet-en 12:29:00 PM CEST

Chinese president attends welcoming ceremony hosted by Kazakh counterpart

xinhuanet_en 4:34:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Kazakhstan (16)

Flag
Russian Federation (8)

Flag
China (5)

Flag
Iran, Islamic Republic Of (3)

Flag
Turkey (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Astana(KZ)

Moskva(RU)

Tehran(IR)

Ankara(TR)

Help about this topicRelated People

Nursultan Nazarbayev (2)

Xi Jinping (2)

Vladimir Putin (1)

Yuri Ushakov (1)

Anuar Zhainakov (1)

Foreign Ministry (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Shanghai Cooperation Organization (4)

RIA Novosti (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.