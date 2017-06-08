ASTANA -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has held separate talks with Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbaev and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Astana, where a June 8-9 summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is taking place. Nazarbaev told Xi on June 8 that China had become a "major partner" of the Central Asian country in recent years. rferl 5:25:00 PM CEST