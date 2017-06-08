Main Menu

Thursday, June 8, 2017

Syrian govt jets strike Islamic State west of Raqqa city: state media

BEIRUT Syrian government warplanes struck Islamic State positions west of Raqqa city on the southern bank of the Euphrates river, state media said on Thursday. Separately, U.S.-backed Syrian militias have been pushing into the edges of Raqqa city in the first days of their assault to seize Islamic State's base of operations in Syria.

reuters 10:03:00 AM CEST

Fighters move cautiously into Islamic State-held Raqqa

theglobeandmail 7:09:00 PM CEST

Jun 08, 2017 4:38AM EDTpublished: Jun 08, 2017 4:38AM EDT

theglobeandmail 10:47:00 AM CEST

