Thursday, June 8, 2017
Syrian govt jets strike Islamic State west of Raqqa city: state media
BEIRUT Syrian government warplanes struck Islamic State positions west of Raqqa city on the southern bank of the Euphrates river, state media said on Thursday. Separately, U.S.-backed Syrian militias have been pushing into the edges of Raqqa city in the first days of their assault to seize Islamic State's base of operations in Syria.
reuters 10:03:00 AM CEST
