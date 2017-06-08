Main Menu

Thursday, June 8, 2017

S. Korea leader warns North after latest missile launch

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — North Korea's latest launches of several suspected anti-ship missiles were short-range and landed well short of past efforts, but they still served as a defiant message for its enemies that Pyongyang will continue to pursue a weapons program that has rattled its neighbors and Washington.

news-yahoo 10:42:00 PM CEST

North Korea Claims It Can Take Out U.S. Military Planes

newsweek 6:01:00 AM CEST

North Korea fires land-to-ship missiles in precision strike tests

asiatimes 5:12:00 AM CEST

Korea, Democratic People's Republic Of (18)

United States (13)

NKorea(KP)

Pyongyang(KP)

Washington(US)

Kim Jong-un (2)

Ronald Reagan (1)

Edith M. Lederer (1)

Kim Dong (1)

Sacha Llorenti (1)

Donald Trump (1)

North Korea (26)

South Korea (3)

Moon Jae-in (2)

Matthew Rycroft (1)

Associated Press (1)

Paris Climate Agreement (1)

Never Prevent (1)

Roh Jae-cheon (1)

Nuclear Capability (1)

Carl Vinson (1)

UN Security Council (4)

News Agency (3)

United Nations (1)

United States Navy (1)

JRCNuclearSecurity

JRCSafeguards

EADS

UNbodies

Joint Research Center

